DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials say the woman who drove her car into Lake Decatur had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level that was more than twice the legal limit.

The Macon County Coroner says Tabatha Pratt had a BAC of .182 percent at the time of her death. The legal limit is .08 percent.

Authorities say Pratt was driving southbound near 1400 South Main Street when her car left the road and went into the lake. She was found dead on the scene. Her cause of death was drowning.