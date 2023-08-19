CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illini Football kicks off in two weeks and some of their biggest fans are hard at work preparing to cheer them on on game days.

The Marching Illini is wrapping up a successful preseason camp. After Saturday morning’s rehearsal, they prepared for their first “mock game day” where they get set in Memorial Stadium as if it’s the real deal.

Throughout the week, they’ve mainly focused on their pregame show and Three-in-One.

“Something that I think a lot of people don’t know that hopefully, the audience will appreciate is the march out from the Armory to the stadium,” Barry Houser, the band’s director, said. “That always takes place about 45 minutes before kick-off. A lot of great energy, new halftime shows of course.”

Their first halftime show will be a medley from the rock group “Rush.” Stay tuned for a Taylor Swift themed show and other surprises as well.