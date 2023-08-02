TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from rural Hewettsville in Christian County is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a home invasion that left two people hurt.

Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said Jeffery Jones, 56, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one of home invasion. He is being held in the Christian County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Jones is accused of using a crowbar to severely beat two people on Monday during a home invasion. Wheeler said officers responded around 4 p.m. and found the victims inside, bleeding profusely from their heads arms, and legs. One of the victims was in serious condition, with a fractured skull, lacerations and other bodily trauma; they were taken to Springfield, where they are now stable. The other victim suffered only lacerations, was treated at Taylorville Memorial Hospital and was released.

Wheeler said the investigation determined that this was not a random act of violence, but the motive remains unknown. Officers also identified Jones as the suspect with the help of the victims and witnesses and tracked him down to Hewettsville using parole records.

Jones was on parole and has been sentenced to prison nine times in the past for violent acts and burglary, Wheler said. Officers learned that Jones borrowed a friend’s truck, which they found within two hours. Jones was taken into custody without incident.

Wheeler commended all of the officers involved and everyone who helped get Jones off the streets. he also thanked Christian County State’s Attorney John McWard for approving the charges against Jones,