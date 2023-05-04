CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is gearing up for summer, and it’s time to start tapping your toes with the Hessel Park concert series beginning this weekend.

The park district wants everyone to gather their friends, family, and neighbors to hear live music in the park. The concert series schedule includes:

May 6 : Edison Middle School Bands, 2-5 p.m.

: Edison Middle School Bands, 2-5 p.m. June 3 : TyJon Charlie, 6-8 p.m.

: TyJon Charlie, 6-8 p.m. July 1 : Samba Soul, 6-8 p.m.

: Samba Soul, 6-8 p.m. August 5: Meadowhawk, 6-8 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and refreshments to any or all of the free concerts.

The Champaign Park District also shared on social media that water for the Prayer for Rain Fountain in West Side Park and Fraker Memorial in Clark Park is officially on for summer. The park district said they strive to bring the arts to residents of Champaign. You can learn more about the various artwork found in Champaign parks online.

The park district also mentioned that the water fountains and park bathrooms are open and ready for you to use all summer long in each of the city’s park areas.

In addition to the fountains, the park district said Hessel Park Splash Pad is set to open on May 27 in Champaign and will be open every day from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. until Labor Day.