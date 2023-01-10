CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It wasn’t a typical morning for Keena Ambrose.

She dropped her grandson at her mom’s house because he was sick. She wouldn’t normally be on Williamsburg Dr. around 10 a.m., but it’s a good thing she was.

“I was driving by here. I saw the smoke and I stopped,” Ambrose said. “I saw him trying to get his dog out of the house. He got his son and placed him on the sidewalk, but he couldn’t get the dog out. So, he was stuck.”

Ambrose pulled up to a man who struggling to get his dog out of their burning home. She wasted no time coming to the rescue.

“I told him to get his son and I would go and get the dog. So, I stepped in the door and got his dog out to a safe location for him,” Ambrose said.

Firefighters soon put out the flames. They say the fire was an accident caused by an electrical appliance. No was hurt and the family will have to find another place to stay for now. But Ambrose is just happy she was in the right place at the right time.

“I was just riding by on my way back to work,” Ambrose said. “He needed help, so I stopped and helped him.”