HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) – Most schools across the country have music programs. Whether it’s band or chorus, a part of the curriculum, or extra students of any age have a chance to show off their musical talents.

That’s no different at Heritage Community School District. From the moment they start school until Jr. High students are enrolled in choir.

After 5th grade though, it’s no longer required, but music director Justin Lee saw an opportunity in some of his students and ran with it.

That’s when he started the bass choir. It’s a group of 15 young men drawn from their full chorus.

The bass chorus recently performed at IMEC in Peoria. Something they said they’ve worked hard to put their name on the map.

“I jokingly said 5 minutes after, maybe I should just retire now. I really did. I walked out of there we had a wonderful crowd. The students had amazing energy. They did a great job of conveying both seriousness and humor,” Lee said.

