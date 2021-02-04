Heritage Behavior Health Center awarded $4 million expansion grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Heritage Behavior Health Center was awarded a $4 million grant.
In a news release, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) said the grant was the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “The grant will enable them to become a federally designated CCBHC allowing them to expand their services to integrate primary care alongside critical behavioral health services,” said Davis’ office.
The grant covers a project period of February 15, 2021 to February 15, 2023. There will be $2 million awarded each year.
I congratulate Heritage Behavior Health Center on receiving this multi-million dollar federal grant that will allow them to expand their already wide-array of services to the community. It will ensure that those who need access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment will be able to receive it alongside primary health care services. This is a great example of the kind of investments the federal government is making to improve access to care and I’m proud to support it. I’ve visited Heritage multiple times during my time in Congress and know that they’ll put the funding to good use for Decatur and the surrounding communities.U.S. Representative Rodney Davis