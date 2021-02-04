Heritage Behavior Health Center awarded $4 million expansion grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Heritage Behavior Health Center was awarded a $4 million grant.

In a news release, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) said the grant was the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “The grant will enable them to become a federally designated CCBHC allowing them to expand their services to integrate primary care alongside critical behavioral health services,” said Davis’ office.

The grant covers a project period of February 15, 2021 to February 15, 2023. There will be $2 million awarded each year.