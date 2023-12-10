SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed more than 150 laws that go into effect next year, many on Jan. 1, 2024.

One of the new laws will allow noncitizens to become police officers. Another will give legal recourse to victims of “deepfake” pornography. And another requires all residents who own any of 170 “assault-style weapons” banned under law to register them with the state police.

Here is a list of some of the laws going into effect in 2024:

Mimimum wage for non-tipped workers increases to $14; for tipped employees, it increases to $8.40.

The Digital Forgeries Act will give victims legal recourse if they are the victim of “deep fakes,” or digitally altered sexually explicit images.

Noncitizen immigrants who have a work permit will be eligible to become police officers.

Noncitizen immigrants can get a standardized driver’s license, replacing the current Temporary Visitor Driver’s License.

Videoconferencing while driving will be banned.

Vaping indoors in public places is banned.

Employees must receive up to two weeks of unpaid leave if a family member is killed in a crime of violence.

Youthful offenders under 21 can no longer be given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Anyone sentenced to life in prison who has served 40 years becomes eligible for parole.

Gun owners to register banned weapons with the Illinois State Police by January 1st, 2024.

Car manufacturers must create a 24-hour hotline to allow police to track stolen cars.

Law enforcement can use surveillance drones over special events and parades, but prohibits weapons or facial recognition technology on the drones.

Creation of the Statewide PTSD Mental Health Coordinator.

Absolves car owners of fees, fines, or penalties during the period in which the car was stolen or hijacked.

Police officers cannot stop a car for having an object hanging from the rearview mirror.

Law enforcement is prohibited from sharing license plate reader data with other states to protect women coming to Illinois for an abortion.

Defunds libraries that remove controversial books.

Multi-occupancy, gender-neutral restrooms to be installed in private and public Illinois businesses.

Music venues must have trained staff to administer opioid overdose-reversing drugs (takes effect June 1st, 2024).

Pharmacists must sell fentanyl test strips over the counter.

Estate-planning documents will now be able to be prepared electronically.

Newly constructed drinking fountains must also have a bottle-filling station.

Landlords will be required to rent or sell property to undocumented migrants.

New and used car dealers can sell cars over the Internet, with delivery to a customer’s residence or chosen location.

Requirements established for electric vehicle-capable parking spaces.

Newly constructed homes or residential buildings must have one electric vehicle-capable electrical outlet in the parking space for each residential unit.

October will be designated Italian-American Heritage Month.

Creation of Task Force to End Homelessness.

Hospitals must screen patients for financial assistance eligibility before sending them to collections.

Insurance companies cannot deny coverage for medically necessary reconstructive surgeries.

Drug manufacturers will be prohibited from price-gouging generic and out-of-patent drugs.

Illinois residents under 18 cannot be assessed a fee or fine except for traffic tickets, boating or fishing violations, or municipal ordinance violations.

Homeowners and renters insurance companies cannot refuse coverage for certain breeds of dogs.

An update to the state’s parole system, which incentivizes people on parole to obtain a degree, recommending early termination with a good post-release track record, and expanding remote check-ins with a parole officer.

