HER hosts rally in place of postponed protest

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Dozens gathered for a rally hosted by “Healing Every Revolutionary” (HER) at King Park.

A protest and march was planned for this afternoon, but it was postponed due to weather concerns.

People still rallied at the park with community members painting signs to use for the rescheduled protest.

Organizers spoke about the injustices black women face. One says the goal is to support and heal one another.

“Even though this is not a protest right now, it means the world that people are even willing to come out and support and be here for black women,” says Alyson Godbolt, who is an co-organizer and co-creator of HER.

The rescheduled protest is set to take place June 23rd at King Park. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

They will begin marching at Lincoln and University Avenue and end at the same location.