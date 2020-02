URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A jury has determined Friday that Michael Henslick is guilty of killing Holly Cassano in her Mahomet home in 2009.

It took less than two hours for the jury to decide the verdict. They found the murder was accompanied by “exceptionally cruel or brutal behavior, indicative of wanton cruelty.”

Post-trial motions and sentencing are set for March 20. He could be sentenced to life in prison.