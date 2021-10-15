Henning’s owners look to retire; closing restaurant

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Owners of a popular Hoopeston restaurant said that with mixed emotions, they are closing their doors.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Henning’s Restaurant said they are looking to retire. “It has been an honor & pleasure to have served the community for the 31+ [years] we have owned the restaurant. Just like our employees, so many of you have become like family. Many of you come in almost every day, some several times a day. We will miss you all (well, most of you..Ha!),” they said.

Owners Shirley and Dan said they are looking forward to spending more time together and “hopefully, doing some traveling (starting in Florida).”

October 27 will be the restaurant’s last day business.