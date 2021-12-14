Helping tornado victims

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A few groups in Central Illinois are collecting donations for victims of that devastating tornado in Kentucky.

It started off small, but is expanding. Melisa Heideman was planning to make a small delivery to Mayfield, Kentucky, because her family lives there.

She said everyone in her family is all right, but she and her husband felt they needed to help after seeing the town destroyed.

“We just got done doing a toy drive for kids for Christmas, and we had some left over stuff, and we were just going to pack it up and take it down there. Then we thought we’d reach out to our church and see if anyone had stuff they wanted to donate. We could take it down with us, and then it just blew up,” Matt Heideman, her husband, said.

They said their kids reached out to teachers at their school, and word spread from there.

They are collecting donations at several places. Including New Beginnings Church in Gibson City, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district or Agriculture Department, Evergreen FS in Bloomington, and ATI Physical Therapy in Mahomet.

They are looking for anything you might need everyday to be donated. Heideman said a lot of people are building their lives from scratch.

They could use things like:

Hygiene products

Hats, gloves, scarves and warm clothes

Socks and underwear

Diapers and wipes

Detergent

Bleach

Manual can openers

Coloring books and crayons for kids in shelters

Backpacks and duffle bags so they can carry things around

Toys

Non-perishable foods

Pillows

Blankets

Batteries

Flashlights and more

To learn more, you can reach out to PBL FFA here, or New Beginnings Church here.