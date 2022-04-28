DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Middle school athletes with Decatur Public School District helped out those in their community by hosting a track meet to donate items to people in need.

They wanted to give back to the people who lost everything when their apartment building caught fire in Warrensburg.

The students said they’ve competed against Warrensburg and they felt they needed to help and make an impact.

“We really just wanted to help out, because they’re a great team. They helped us, we helped them. And all around, they’re a great team,” Wyatt Hawkins, a 6th grade runner, said.

All donations are going to families in need. Some of the items they collected were gift cards, kitchenware, diapers, and wipes.