Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

“This money is theirs and we want to get it so it can be in their pockets as soon as possible,” Claudia Lennhoff, with Champaign County Health Care Consumers, said.

We’re talking about the latest round of stimulus checks. People are hoping to get them, but one group of people are in desperate need of that extra money: those without a home.

One problem homeless people are facing with getting their checks is that they don’t have an address or even a bank account to receive that money. The Champaign County Health Care Consumers are stepping in to help.

They say most people who didn’t receive their stimulus check need to register with the IRS, even if they’re not required to file taxes. The CCHCC says they can help those who don’t have a computer or phone access to get all of this figured out.

“They can use an address, such as a post office box if they have one, or they can, many people just use the address of the shelter where they are staying,” Lennhoff said.

She said it does depend on each person’s situation. She said they have been able to help a few people so far. To contact CCHCC call the number 217-352-6533 or email cchcc@cchcc-il.org.

Other organizations are also helping homeless people get their stimulus checks. Salt and Light in Urbana will be offering help from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. until Saturday. The U of I Gies College of Business is another resource.