Helping hand

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA)– A man used his passion for cars to help a woman in need. Josh Longfellow mainly works on motorcycles. He started working on cars with his dad when he was a child. About three months ago, Longfellow says he was driving home from church when God put it on his heart to fix up a car for someone in need. He bought one from a friend and fixed it up. At the time Longfellow didn’t know who he would help.

Longfellow’s wife saw a post on Facebook from Northeast Community Fund. A mother of two didn’t have a car, and she was concerned she might lose her job if she didn’t get one. That’s when Longfellow knew this was the woman he should help.

“I can’t even describe how it felt to be honest with you. This lady really needed it, and I was able to give it to her. That felt amazing that God did that for her. I mean I was just a middle man,” said Longfellow.

They met at Northeast Community Fund last week. She was able to pick up the car.