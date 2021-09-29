GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two groups are helping flood victims in Gibson City. The Gibson City Rotary Club and Lions Club are delivering new appliances to homes.

A flood devastated many homes back in August. The rotary club got $25,000 in grants to help people get back on their feet. We spoke with one woman who was excited to get her new washer and dryer. She says her basement was flooded with five feet of water and everything inside was destroyed.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done. I would not have been getting a washer and dryer because there’s no way I could’ve afforded to buy one just yet so it’s awesome,” Melissa Jamison, received washer and dryer, said.

“It was a rough, short couple of weeks, and again, whatever we can do to try to help these folks out that’s what we’re trying to get done at this point,” Larry Littlefield, Gibson City Rotary Club, said.

They plan to pass out refrigerators next and they hope they’ll have enough money to give people new freezers.