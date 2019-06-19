Helping families in need

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– People were constantly making their way to Abundant Life Pentecostal Church of God. The man who started this program says he helps anywhere from 200 to 300 families a day. Sometimes serving with that signature green hat.

There’s nothing at this church Cathy Larry says she can’t find. “Clothes, hair stuff, shoes, bibs, couches, dishes, everything that we need,” said Cathy Larry. They’re not opening their wallets. Everything is free. “It was one time when I didn’t have any furniture and I came over here and I was able to have furniture,” said Larry.

This is the man making that happen. Greg Miller. AKA the Robin Hood of Danville. “Take from the rich and give to the poor,” said Greg Miller of the Robin Hood of Danville, but Miller’s non profit is completely legitimate. He and his merry band of men or volunteers are given garage sale leftovers. They give them to families in need. “I’ve got volunteers that put in countless hours here. They sort through it. They fold the items and they distribute them,” said Miller. “We don’t sell nothing at all. We just help the community out as much as we can,” said Harper.

“A lot of people can’t afford clothes. Shopping going to Ross’s and stuff for my two grandkids. It’s very expensive,” said Larry. Miller says he can relate. “I was there. I lived that life, and I know what it was like to struggle,” said Miller. More than 30 years ago, he got sick and couldn’t work. He needed a way to support his family, so he started asking for what was left at rummage sales. Miller got so much help he had to give it away, and he’s been paying it forward ever since. “It’s wonderful when I come here every morning and I go back home, and they get out the bags and see what I done got for them,” said Larry.

Miller says it’s those smiles that keep him going. “It’s a blessing to be able to help somebody because like I said I was there. I know the life,” said Miller. Miller says it’s the support from the community that keeps his operation running. Even the truck he uses to pick up items was paid for with a donation from someone in the community, so he’s got a lot of help making this happen.