CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ameren customers can expect their next power bill to be more expensive, so we set out to find out where customers can save money.

Ameren announced last month that its prices would hike due to increased prices from its energy supplier. However, Ameren also has a tool people can use if they are worried about how much they’re going to spend during heat waves.

That tool: budget billing.

The system reviews how much power someone has used so far, making it easier for people to decide whether they need to conserve.

“It’s going to be based on every customer’s personal usage,” said Ameren Public and Media Relations Manager Brian Bretsch. “Technically, it does not lower your bill. What it is doing is taking your electricity that you’re using say in the hotest months of the year – June, July, August – and rather you paying really super large bills that could be several hundred dollars because of the air running and the stuff that you’ reusing every single day, what it does is it spreads it out over 12 months.”

Ameren also offers “peak time” rewards that lets people know the best times to conserve energy. People would receive money toward their bill for participating in that program.

Ameren further offered the following tips for how to save on their power bills: