Help put food on children’s tables at the Danville Farmers Market

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are heading to the Danville Farmers Market this weekend, you have the chance to not only put food on your table, but also those of children in need.

Organizers posted a reminder on their Facebook page regarding this weekend’s event. They want customers to bring in various food items to donate to the “Food for Children” program. That program gives area children a bag with food in it for the weekend, according to Susan Franklin, official with Danville Farmers Market.

You can help them by bringing various items to the farmers market.

Here is a list of the requested items:

Macaroni & cheese cups

Vienna sausages

Beef Ravioli (15 oz.)

Spaghetti & meatballs (15 oz.)

Tomato soup (10.5 oz.)

Chicken Noodle Soup (10.5 oz.)

Pork & Beans (15 oz.)

Pudding 4-pack (All flavors)

Fruit cups (Peaches, pears, mixed fruit, mandarin oranges, applesauce)

You can bring those items to the Danville Farmers Market on July 31 at the Crossroads Church on North Vermilion Street. The market is open from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m..

Additionally, organizers are putting together a school supply drive to benefit Crosspoint Shelter. They will collect supplies during the market on August 14. Supplies are given to children who come through the shelter.