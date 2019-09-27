Help pick up the park

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who love the outdoors are invited to the last chance for general park maintenance at the site of Abraham Lincoln’s first family home in the state.

Organizers ask volunteers to wear gloves and appropriate clothing. They’re also appreciative of all the efforts on behalf of volunteers who have removed bush honeysuckle and helped maintain the beauty of the park.

The park is about ten miles due west of Decatur. Take Route 36 to Lincoln Trail Memorial Parkway. Go south four miles. The park is on the east side of the road.

Restoration Work Day

Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park

Saturday, October 5

8:30 – 11 am