Help needed to distribute vaccines

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The staff at Crossing Healthcare is looking for qualified professionals to help give out COVID-19 vaccines. They are working closely with the health department to give vaccinations to the community. They are starting to target people who are 65 and older. They expect that as the population starts to open up to even more community members, there will be a need for more vaccinations. They’re looking for professionals like medical assistants and registered nurses who would be able to work as needed. It takes two to three weeks to get people on board to become a staff member.

They’re hoping that by starting this process now they will have people available when needed so they can have a more efficient process.