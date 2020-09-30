Help needed to assemble playground

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A park in Coles County will be getting a new playground — but needs your help to put it up.

What once was a focal point for the community of Mattoon decades ago, now consists of a worn out playground and basketball court.

The full name of this site is the Allison-Cunningham Park. It is the oldest park in the city.

The Kiwanis Club purchased playground equipment last fall for the city park. The equipment has been kept in a local storage building since then .

Club members had planned to do the installation work themselves with the help of a site supervisor.

It is something the club has done to Lawson and Peterson Park in the past.

“After we had those two playgrounds, equipment done, some community leaders came to us and asked whether or not we would focus our attention on Cunningham Park,” says Brian Daniell, Past President of the Kiwanis Club.

The current project company was going to charge the club too much money. The company wanted to use its own crew because of COVID-19.

So now – the club is looking for volunteers.

“The quote was $24,000, and it would just not something that our budget would withstand. So what we’re hopeful or improved as a volunteer, we don’t expect someone to do something for free. We’d be glad to pay someone to help us. But we’re just looking for someone with the expertise,” says Daniell.

If the club is unable to find a volunteer supervisor, the members will have to do the assembling on their own with the support of the city park crews. But one thing is certain – the goal is to help the children in need.

“Several years ago, the Kiwanis club wanted to find our mission is to support the youth of the community,” says Daniell.

And they have been doing just that – one playground at a time.

“If you look at all the parks in town, comparatively, that one just needed the most help and does that side of town, so we will be able to give something nice to that little neighborhood the kids that live there,” says Current President Mike Cook.