Help ID suspects in burglary/criminal damage

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are seeking tips to identify several suspects involved in a burglary and criminal damage incident. It happened about 10:20 pm, Sunday, May 31, at FYXIT, in the 200-block of East Green Street, Champaign.

Two windows were broken and electronics were stolen from the business including laptops, a gaming console and electronic accessories. Four suspects left the area in a dark SUV, possibly black Ford Explorer or Expedition. The identities of eight suspects are being sought. All heights and weights are approximate.

Suspect #1 is male, black, mid-to-late teens, 6′, 160 lbs. He was wearing a black Metallica Damage, Inc. Tour hooded sweatshirt and black stocking cap, black pants, black shoes and white surgical-style facemask. He was carrying a light purple Jan Sport backpack.

Suspect #1

Suspect #2 is female, black, mid-to-late teens, 5’6″, 110 lbs. She was wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, black pants with a white logo on the left thigh, black shoes, blue or purple facemask, and purple latex or nitrile gloves. Her hair was pulled up into a hairband.

Suspect #2

Suspect #3 is male, unknown race, 6’2″, 170 lbs. He wore a black zip-up hooded jacket with white logo on the left breast, red facemask, hat with a bill, light-colored jeans and light-colored high-top sneakers.

Suspect #3

Suspect #4 is male, black, mid-to-late teens, 5’10”, 160 lbs. He wore a black, zip-up hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, white shirt, knit hat, light-colored jeans, white sox, black slides and black, rectangular-framed glasses.

Suspect #4

Suspect #5 is male, black, late teens, 5’8″, 140 lbs. He had a thin mustache, goatee and an earring in his right ear. His hair appeared to be in short braids under his hat. He wore a white, long-sleeve, zip-up jacket with horizontal blue, yellow and red stripes, black shorts with a white logo on the right thigh, navy blue bucket hat with orange “I” logo, gray, low-top shoes, black ankle socks and black-framed glasses.

Suspect #5

Suspect #6 is male, black, mid-to-late teens, 6′, 180 lbs. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, red or orange shoes, blue surgical facemask and carried a black backpack.

Suspect #6

Suspect #7 is male, black, in his 20s, 5’8″, 150 lbs. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, brown boots and a black facemask with a white graphic across the mouth.

Suspect #7

Suspect #8 is male, black, in his 20s, 5’8″, 160 lbs. He wore a blue, hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white athletic shoes and a white, rigid construction-style dust mask.

Suspect #8

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com