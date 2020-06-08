Help ID burglary suspects

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for help identifying multiple suspects wanted for a burglary.

It happened about 11 pm, Sunday, May 31, at Colonial Liquors, in the 200-block of South Maplewood Drive, Rantoul. The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras. They’d broken into a front window and stole items.







Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com