Help ID burglary suspect

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are asking for information on this person’s identity.

They’re investgating burglaries of two businesses, a vacant home and ten vehicles, plus the theft of two vehicles in Kenney Monday.

The suspect was hurt and bled at two crime scenes. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect in the surveillance image is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

DeWitt County Crime Stoppers

(217) 935 – 3333