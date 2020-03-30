Help ID armed robber

1  of  2
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police want help from the public identifying an armed robbery suspect. Sunday, March 22, a man walked into the Circle K, in the 1500-block of North Neil Street, in Champaign, about 9:15 pm.

He displayed a handgun and stole money and cigarettes. The suspect ran away, but a gold sedan parked at the pumps just before the robbery may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers
(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)
P3 Tips mobile app
373tips.com

