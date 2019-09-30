Help ID accused gas thief

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating three retail thefts. A man driving a maroon vehicle pumped gas without paying at the Mach 1 station, in the 900-block of Bloomington Road, in Champaign, on July 7, 16 and 20. The total retail theft is more than $100.

The suspect is male, white, 20 – 35 years old, with short hair and a thin beard. Surveillance images show him wearing a white shirt & orange shorts, a white shirt with dark pants and a black shirt with unknown pants during the thefts.







Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com