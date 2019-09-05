Help during storm

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– About the woman from Central Illinois helping victims of Hurricane Dorian. She’s still giving relief to storm victims. Right now, the hurricane is making its way into North Carolina as a Category two. The storm has weakened over the last 12 hours but will remain powerful as it moves along the coast. The hurricane center says dangerous storm surge is possible.

A woman from Peoria is in Jacksonville Florida working with the American Red Cross. Dorian caused severe damage in the Bahamas. At least 20 people have been reported dead there.