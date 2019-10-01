Helicopter used in firefighter training

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Prairie Fields Park was closed Monday night for training that could help save a person’s life.

Airlife crew members worked with the Savoy Fire Department. They worked on situations including setting up a landing zone, with an actual helicopter landing in the middle of the park.

The fire department said it’s not something they’re used to.

“It’s a resource that we don’t use very often,” said Josh Young, Savoy Fire Department Lieutenant. “But when we need it, we need it right now.”

Crews said at the end of the day, this training allows them to more quickly help patients.