URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Gloomy, cold weather may make you want to “nama-stay” in bed…but people at Riggs Brewery in Urbana conquered the chilly temps on Saturday.

It was all for goat yoga with animals from the Willow City Farm near Springfield. They travel with their goats across Central Illinois.

Tara Moore, the farm’s owner, said the goats have been around yoga since they were born. It all started about 10 years ago and has continued to grow.

She said it’s relaxing and calming, but the best part is working with local businesses to make it all happen.

“Today, we brought in 100 people that might not have been here otherwise, so it’s great for them it’s great for us,” Moore said. “All of our people that are customers get to learn a new bar or brewery if they didn’t have one, or they get to come to one of their favorite ones. We do it at churches, gyms, we’ve done it a little bit of everywhere.”

If you want to hang out with the goats, visit the farm’s website and social media pages.