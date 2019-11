SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Heavy winds have caused power outages throughout the city.

Around 100 people are currently without power. City Water, Light and Power officials say they originally had around 800 people without power, but they have been working throughout the morning to restore it.

The affected areas right now are in the 3200 block of South Douglas Avenue; 2000 block of Gregory Court; and the 3100 block of Rita Road. Officials say they hope to have power restored to everyone by noon.