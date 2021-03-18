Heavy wind and rain cause damage across the state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Today we followed power companies from county to county.

Here’s just a sliver of the damage that was done today.

This was the scene after a fire ripped through a home in Dewitt County.

N. Jackson St. in Clinton

Clinton Fire Captain Chris White explained, “On arrival we found that there were live lines on the structure. The structure was just starting to catch fire and the tree also caused a gas leak.” He said the heavy wind and rain caused a tree to fall and snap the power lines across the street. The power lines fell onto the house and sparked the fire. Ameren was called immediately and power to the entire neighborhood was shut off.

Ameren was also called to help in Piatt County, where several large trees had fallen and knocked down power lines. Here’s what the scene looked like near White Heath.

Fallen trees knock down power lines

Meanwhile in Champaign County, a semi-truck carrying soybeans rolled over on I-74. The soybeans spilled out across the interstate and caused a 2-car traffic accident with non-life threatening injuries. Cars were moved into one single lane as crews cleaned up the mess.

A semi-truck crashes on I-74

It was a long day for crews, but Captain White said they were ready for it. “Power lines are always an issue when you have a storm. We’re always ready. With high winds, comes those issues.”

Turn to WCIA’s Weather Team for more updates.