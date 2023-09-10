Update at 9:30 p.m.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An Archer Daniels Midland spokesperson has confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Decatur ADM complex this evening.

“Tonight at approximately 7:11 p.m., there was an explosion at the East Plant within ADM’s processing complex in Decatur,” ADM Spokesperson Dane Lisser said. “ADM immediately contacted the Decatur Fire Department, which remains on the scene. Several employees were injured and transported to the local hospital for treatment. Our thoughts are with our colleagues. We do not have a confirmed cause at this time.”

Original article

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Reports of heavy smoke from Archer Daniels Midland in Decatur have been made tonight.

WCIA weather cameras caught the following video around 7:15 p.m.

WCIA reporters have reached out to the Decatur Fire Department and ADM with questions. We are waiting to hear back and have reporters en route to the scene. The Macon County Emergency Management Agency could not confirm anything at this time.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as we learn more.