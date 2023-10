MANSFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt after a roof started leaking at Blue Ridge Intermediate and Junior High School in Mansfield on Friday.

Dr. Hillary Stanifer, the school’s superintendent, said rain caused the main drain tiles at the school to clog. Those are tied to drains on the roof and water started getting into the building.

Students stayed in their classrooms until maintenance started cleaning and the water was removed.

Stanifer expects the system to be fixed by Monday.