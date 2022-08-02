DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rain flooded parts of central Illinois Tuesday morning and in Decatur, several underpasses were filled with water.

The city prepares for that kind of flooding, so that’s part of the reason why the streets were mostly cleared up by Tuesday afternoon. The Streets and Sewers Section of the city’s Municipal Services Division said flooding is common, so they have a year-round system in place. They go out daily, sometimes twice a day, to ensure the sewers and drainage systems remain clear.

But even with this amount of preparation, some flooding is inevitable. Decatur saw between two and four inches of rain on Tuesday. It wasn’t just the amount that was the problem; it was how fast it came down. Waters were so high that officials warned drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.”

It’s a message they said they need to repeat even though they put up barricades.

“The other main thing is don’t drive through standing water,” said Streets and Sewers Operations Supervisor Bryon Bowman. “A lot of the underpasses flooded today because of the heavy rain. But just don’t drive in standing water. Always just slow down, turn around, and go the other way.”

Bowman added that the best thing to do in these situations is to wait it out. While some draining may happen slower, the system will clear itself out.

Officials also said that if flooding moves into someone’s home and doesn’t clear, they should contact the city so they can investigate.