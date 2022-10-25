DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Heavy rain on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Decatur.

In a Facebook post, the City of Decatur warned the public about many roadways flooded due to rain coupled with fall foliage blocking storm drains. The biggest flooding happened along Main Street.

The city advised everyone to avoid traveling through flood-prone areas, such as the railroad underpasses.

According to Dan Mendenall with the Public Works Department, eight crews are finishing up work clearing as many drains as they can.

Aside from staying off of the roadways, the city also advised to clear the storm drain in front of your house. They also ask for patience during the cleaning process.