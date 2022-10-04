Update at 6:33 p.m. on 10/4/2022

Champaign Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the Champaign Police Department are actively responding to the area of Bradley Avenue and Fourth Street for an unknown emergency.

On-scene reporters saw several police cars there and crime scene tape being set up on Bradley and in front of the Church of the Living God. Several officers are also parked in front of the Oakwood Trace apartment complex.

The reporters also saw an ambulance leaving the scene, but could not confirm if anyone was inside.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more information.