URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple police departments are responding to a church in Urbana for an unknown emergency.

Police responded to New Life Church of Faith, located at Dublin and Wright Streets, around 12:20 p.m. WCIA reporters who arrived at the scene saw officers from the Urbana, Champaign and University of Illinois Police Departments there.

Officers are taping off the area, with Dublin Street closed between Wright and Romine Streets.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.