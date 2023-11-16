UPDATE at 8:50 a.m.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two teenagers were taken into custody after Thursday’s shooting, according to new details released by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that at 3:59 p.m. on Nov. 16, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Apple Tree Drive in Urbana. Upon arrival, deputies found a 21-year-old man who was shot in the neck. The victim was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Officials added that deputies on scene quickly learned of a car involved in this incident and that the occupant(s) participated in the exchange of gunfire. Deputies found the car, a white Chevrolet, in the immediate area and stopped it in the parking lot of the nearby Blain’s Farm and Fleet at 2701 North Cunningham Avenue.

The two teens inside the car were taken into custody without incident: a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old, Erick Estrada.

Estrada was arrested, charged with attempted murder and is currently in custody at the Champaign County Correctional Center. The 16-year-old was released to the custody of his parents.

Sheriff’s detectives are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-384-1213 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

UPDATE at 6:50 p.m.

Villa Grove native Michael Greene said he and his mother were on the way to the retail store when they saw cop cars racing past them.

“We were just coming here to look at a few things, maybe look at something to defrost our chicken’s water,” Greene said. “They’re ordering the drivers out. They throw out the keys from the drivers and we see they’re at gunpoint. So, at this point we make sure that we’re not in the firing line because it’s best not to catch a stray bullet.”

Greene said he was glad he wasn’t in the crossfire but said this should serve a lesson to everyone.

“Be aware of your surroundings, that’s the best I can do,” Greene said. “I can’t really tell you how to prevent everything from happening. I can’t you how to stop everything from happening. The best I can say to anybody really, just pay attention to what’s around you and it’ll be a better day.”

Reporters on the scene saw 10 to 12 squad cars in the area at 4:30 p.m. with several evidence markers placed around the area. Apple Tree Drive is currently closed off to traffic.

WCIA is still learning more about this developing situation and this article will be updated as we learn more. Police have not responded yet to reporters’ requests for more information.