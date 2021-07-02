Heavy police presence outside of American Legion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) —

Updated article

Dozens of shots have been fired outside the American Legion Post 559 in Champaign. At least one person was seen being taken away in an ambulance. Dozens of shell casings were seen in the parking lot.

Hickory Street and the Legion parking lot is blocked off. Several law enforcement agencies are outside the 700 block of North Hickory in Champaign.

There was a family gathering going on at the time shots were fired.

This is a developing story.

Original article

HAPPENING NOW– A heavy police presence is outside the 700 Block of North Hickory in Champaign, near the American Legion.

A large crowd has gathered nearby. Police have the Legion parking lot roped off. Several law enforcement agencies are out there. Ambulances were seen leaving the area.

This is a developing story.