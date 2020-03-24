Heavy police presence leads to man’s arrest

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested after University of Illinois Police and city officers after they got reports of a person with a gun.

Officer Patrick Wade said they got a call around 4 p.m. about an individual in Meadowbrook Park who was firing a weapon. When officers got there, they found 38-year-old Dominic Mazur. He faces preliminary charges of trespassing on state-supported property and unlawful use of a weapon on state-supported property.

Police found a pellet rifle and preliminary investigations show Mazur was shooting at soda cans. Wade said no one hurt.