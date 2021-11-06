Heavy police presence for two car crash

BONDVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two cars have crashed into a field near Bondville. The accident happened on County Road 1000 North.

Police were called around 5:30 this afternoon. WCIA crews were on scene and saw a truck with a trailer upside down. One car is out in a field with their airbags deployed. There was a heavy police presence. Police are putting sheets down near the car. A coroner’s van was at the scene.

Illinois State Police were on scene. Two ambulances were also at the wreck. Two victims were seen walking to an ambulance.

This is an active investigation. We’ll update as we find out more.