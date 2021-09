CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are on the scene of an incident along U.S. 51 between Maroa and Forsyth.

Troopers said it is happening near US 51 and School Road. There is heavy police activity there. A helicopter was seen in the area.

US 51 in that area is closed at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take other routes around the scene.