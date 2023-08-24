RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The heat wave sweeping across Central Illinois is putting a question mark on what the start time for high school football games should be, or whether they should be played at all.

Athletics directors and others are trying to make sure athletes are staying prepared and safe.

“We’ve been moving practices around. You know, we’ve been sticking teams wherever we can stick them in our building to get practices done,” said Chris Dryer, Rantoul Township High School’s Athletic Director. “Everybody’s thinking way outside the box and trying to come up with the best option to get us through.”

Some school districts, like Champaign, are waiting until they’re closer to Friday to determine what they will do. Others, like Unity in Tolono, are simply pushing the time back until after sunset.

“The good thing is everybody in this area is doing the same thing right now,” Dryer said. I mean, nobody’s getting an advantage.”

Dryer said they’re fortunate their first game is a little further north.

“It’s going to be about five, 10 degrees cooler up there,” he said. “So hopefully that equates that we won’t have any problems, but I’m still in communication with their AD.”

But players like Preston Seals said the game time isn’t the concern; it’s the ability to make the most out of practice.

“You don’t really get like the full practice in and yesterday we were in the gym because it was so hot,” Seals said. “Only helmets, still limited. So we can’t really do what we need to do in the gym.”

Dryer said keeping players safe will always be the top priority and he’s thankful to the ISHA’s new wet bulb regulation that makes that happen. It’s a digital test that measures heat index; if it’s over 89.9, they can’t play.

Dryer said some conditioning is better than no practice at all.

“Just make sure of every spacing and make sure everybody is where they need to be and try to get as much as they can get in,” Dryer said. “Just because it’s better than risking health and all that going outside.”

Rantoul Township High School’s road volleyball game has already been moved to a home game because of its working air conditioning. Arcola High School is also pushing its Friday start time back to 8 p.m.