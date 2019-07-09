Heat claims victim

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner says an autopsy determined a Paris man most likely died from heat stroke. 66-year old David Long was found about 1:30 pm, Wednesday, in a vehicle outside a residence on North Jefferson Street.

Authorities say the homeowner was allowing Long to live in the attic portion of the home, which could reach temperatures over 140-degrees during the recent heat wave.

Long’s friends told police he would frequently leave the attic and sit in his vehicle to escape the heat. He was last seen alive Tuesday afternoon in the vehicle and found unresponsive the next day.