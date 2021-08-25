Heat advisory comes to Central Illinois, schools try to cool kids off

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s currently a heat advisory for parts of Central Illinois and some schools want to make sure students are keeping cool.

In Rantoul, students go outside for physical education and mask breaks and they don’t have to wear masks outside.

There is a possibility of distance learning if the AC doesn’t work. But for now, everything is working smoothly as buildings are air-conditioned.

“Fortunately, all of our HVAC is up and running perfectly well right now, but yeah, you would always have that option of calling school early for heat or canceling school,” said Scott Woods, the Rantoul City Schools superintendent.

Champaign’s school district sent parents an email about bus riders and heat. The email said there would be water bottles on the buses and the windows would be open.

It also said one to two hour delays are possible as the district deals with a driver shortage.