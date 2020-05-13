Hearing aid center says patients must be careful when wearing masks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Most public places ask you to wear a mask to enter. While it’s to keep people safe, one company says it’s causing a bit of a problem for people who wear hearing aids.

Beltone employees say they have had quite a few patients come in lately for hearing aid replacements.

The hearing aid center says it noticed the problem once people starting wearing masks.

Employees say the hearing aids are falling out without their patients even noticing.

It is mainly happening to people in their 70s and 80s.

Beltone says it is seeing the same problem at each of its five offices.

Employees want to tell their patients, and anyone with a hearing aid, to be extra careful when putting on or removing masks.

However, they also say there are some things you can do to keep your hearing aid from falling out.

“The best type would be what goes around the head…instead of over the ears. If you can’t find on like that [there are] little crochet strips of buttons,” says Beltone employee Renee Bloemker.

Bloemker says it is important to follow that advice because a replacement can be a financial burden. Most patients will at least have to pay a deductible all the way up to full price to get a new hearing aid.