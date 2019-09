PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Horizon Health is hosting a three-part series for Ladies Night Out. The events are scheduled for October, November and December.

October’s is Enrich your Mind, Body & Soul. The night includes wine, appetizers, vendors and brief presentations from local speakers.

Ladies Night Out

Castle Finn Winery, Marshall

Tuesday, October 8

6 – 7:30 pm

$20 (includes 2 drink tickets)

Available at Paris Community Hospital registration desk