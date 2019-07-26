Healthy habits can lead to important career

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of nursing students became teachers Thursday. 3rd and 4th graders were treated to a Healthy Habits class from St. John’s nursing students. The grade schoolers are from Camp Compass.

The nursing students taught the kids all sorts of healthy habits to start practicing. They include the correct way to wash hands, healthy eating and exercising every day. But, the class did not stop there. The nurses also showed the kids some of the equipment they work with every day.

Some nursing students were introduced to the profession at a very young age and hope by exposing these kids to the perks of being a nurse early, they might inspire a new generation of healthcare providers.