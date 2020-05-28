‘Healthy and safe’: Community colleges look at modified plans for fall semester

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The hybrid model of mixing in-person and remote instruction that the University of Illinois is considering for the upcoming fall semester is something that some area community colleges also have their eye on as the state prepares to reopen amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

At Danville Area Community College, officials are still awaiting continued guidance from the Illinois Board of Higher Education as well as the Illinois Community Colleges Board.

But with what they’ve received already, Executive Public Relations Director Lara Conklin, they’ve already solidified some modifications for the upcoming semester.

“As it stands right now, our plan for fall is when classes are on-campus, we’re having a modified, hybrid-type of class,” she said. “We’re going to keep with the 10-people-or-less social distancing. We may split a class and some of it will be online and in-person.”

In Mattoon, Lake Land College officials said their plan is still in the process of being developed, but noted that, like DACC, decisions will “take into account guidelines from the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Community College Board and the American College Health Association.”

“One of the great things about community colleges is that we adjust,” Conklin said. “We’re really just trying to make sure to provide a safe and healthy learning environment, so we adjust and accommodate. Adjusting is what (community colleges) do.”